Meet woman, daughter of vegetable vendor who cracked UPSC, her mother mortgaged gold for her education, her AIR is…

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE), one of India’s toughest exams, involves a rigorous selection process with millions of aspirants giving it a shot every year. Countless individuals from diverse backgrounds put in their hard work and dedication to become IAS, IPS, or IRS officers. Often their family also make big sacrifices to support their dream goals. This article highlights the success journey of Swati Mohan Rathod, who fought all odds to crack the UPSC CSE 2023 exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 492.

Swati Mohan Rathod’s humble beginnings

Hailing from Solapur, Maharashtra, Swati Mohan Rathod grew up in a family with major financial struggles. Her father worked as a vegetable vendor. She has three sisters and a brother. Her mother mortgaged her gold to fund her education. Yet, Swati didn’t let financial constraints define her aspirations. She pursued her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Geography at Walchand College, Solapur, after completing her secondary education in a government school. It was during her college days that she first of the UPSC Civil Services Examination.



Swati Mohan Rathod's UPSC preparation journey

Thereafter, Swati immersed herself in rigorous UPSC preparation to alleviate her parents’ struggles. In her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer, she faced multiple failures only to strengthen her resolve. After five attempts, she finally secured an All India Rank of 492. She reportedly scored 815 in written marks and 138 in the personality test. Overall, she scored 953 marks in total.

Upon hearing of Swati’s UPSC success, her parents became emotional and proud. In an interview, Swati also mentioned how it was super emotional since her mother also sacrificed, mortgaged her gold for her education. Meanwhile, Swati has been allotted to the Kerala cadre. She is likely serving in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in Kerala, holding a position in the state's administration.