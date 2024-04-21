Meet woman, daughter of vegetable vendor who cracked UPSC CSE 2023, mother mortgaged gold to fund her study, her AIR is…

She is the daughter of a vegetable vendor in Solapur, Maharashtra, and had a humble upbringing. Her family includes three other daughters and a son, and they all battled financial constraints but that didn't hinder Swati's dream.

Some success stories involve the sacrifice of the entire family rather than just the individual. One such inspiring story is of Swati Mohan Rathod who secured 492 in the recent Union Public Service Commission 2023 results.

"My mother mortgaged her gold but did not let it become a problem for my studies," she said in a media interview.

After Swati completed her secondary education at a government school in Mumbai, but the city was extremely unaffordable for the family, so they moved 400 kilometres away to Solapur.

After completing her secondary education, she pursued her master's in geography at Walchand College in Solapur. It was during this time that she got interested in the UPSC exam. It took her five attempts to finally clear the UPSC exam. "I gave more importance to solutions than problems and worked on them," she said.