Meet woman, daughter of street chaat vendor, an IIT graduate who quit job to crack UPSC with AIR..., she is...

There are countless success stories of UPSC aspirants that teach us the value of resilience, hard work, and determination. In such a sea of UPSC stories, the journey of Deepesh Kumari stands out as a testament to perseverance and passion. Deepesh Kumari, hailing from a destitute background, overcame significant challenges to secure an All India Rank of 93 in the UPSC-CSE 2021. Let's dive into her journey.

Who is Deepesh Kumari?

A native of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Deepesh is the daughter of an ordinary snack seller named Govind. He has been selling snacks from a handcart for a quarter of a century to support his family of six—his wife, Usha, and their three sons and two daughters.

Deepesh, the eldest of five siblings, pursued her education, defying all odds. She completed her Class 12th in Bharatpur and later earned a BE degree in Civil from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur. Deepesh went on to pursue her M.Tech degree from IIT, Mumbai. After her M.Tech, Deepesh started working at a software company. She later quit the job to chase her long-cherished dream of pursuing the UPSC exam.

Journey to UPSC

Deepesh Kumari kicked off her UPSC preparations in 2019, initially joining a coaching centre in Delhi. However, the COVID-19 lockdown prompted her return home, where she continued her preparations. Although she couldn't make it to the final list on her first attempt, she did not give up on her dreams. With utmost focus and dedication, she continued her preparations, ultimately cracking the toughest exam in 2021 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 93.

Deepesh credits her success to her family, which emerged as her pillar of strength during her rigorous preparations for UPSC-CSE.