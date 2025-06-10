Anupama Anjali hails from New Delhi who completed both her schooling and graduation from the capital. She graduated in mechanical engineering. Soon after her graduation, she focused on her preparation to take the UPSC exam which she cracked with a good score in second attempt.

Some success stories become lifelong inspiration for many who find it difficult to chart their paths of life. These successes are earned through years of hard work and determination, which in turn becomes an experience to learn from. There are many difficult milestones which people with true passion accomplish with grit and a daring attitude. Cracking the UPSC exam is one of them, a milestone which not everyone can achieve. However, like UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Tanu Jain, Shakti Dubey, Shubham Kumar, Smita Sabharwal and others, Anupama Anjali also crossed this milestone and made the country proud.

Anupama Anjali's education

Anupama Anjali hails from New Delhi who completed both her schooling and graduation from the capital. She graduated in mechanical engineering. Soon after her graduation, she focused on her preparation to take the UPSC exam. During her preparation, she did not attend any coaching but through self-study and online self-learning she continued to work hard for the exam. However, even after so much hard work she failed in her second attempt but did not lose hope as she mustered courage to give it another shot.

Anupama is from a family of government officials with her father being a former senior IPS officer, and her grandfather also a government official. Being from a family of government officials, she was motivated and encouraged to take up such jobs since childhood. Inspired by them, she decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exam and succeeded through her hard work.

She gave her second attempt in 2017 which turned successful as she cracked one of the toughest exams in the country, UPSC CSE, with AIR 386. She became IAS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre with her first posting in Guntur district as joint collector. In 2023 she married 2020 IAS batch officer Harshit Kumar.