Meet woman, daughter of IPS officer who cracked UPSC in 2nd try without coaching, married to an IAS, she is posted as...

She started preparing for UPSC after graduating. During the UPSC test preparations, her father mentored her immensely. However, on her first attempt, she failed. But, she persisted and cracked it on her second attempt in 2017, with a rank of 386 and became an IAS officer.

Some people follow their parents and end up achieving staggering success just like them as they are willing to take risks in their life to fulfil their dreams.

One such motivational success story is of an IAS officer from the 2018 batch Anupama Anjali.

Anupama belongs to Delhi, where she finished her schooling and then graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Her father is an IPS officer and has worked for the government for 37 years.

Subsequently, she was allocated the Andhra Pradesh Cadre after finishing her training at LBSNAA. Her first deployment was as a Joint Collector in the Andhra Pradesh district of Guntur.

In 2023, Anupama then married Harshit Kumar, an IAS officer from the 2020 batch. After marriage, Anupama was posted in the Haryana cadre and is presently the ADC in Bhiwani at the moment.

Anupama shares helpful tips to UPSC aspirants from time to time that can benefit them in the preparation. Anupama believes that students get bored while preparing so it is vital to take short breaks in between to refresh themselves.