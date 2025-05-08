Each year, lakhs of students in India sit for the Union Public Service Commission's highly-competitive Civil Services Examination to fulfill their lifelong dream of serving the country. However, only a tiny proportion of the candidates get the taste of success because of the exam's difficulty level.

Each year, lakhs of students in India sit for the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) highly-competitive Civil Services Examination to fulfill their lifelong dream of serving the country. However, only a tiny proportion of the candidates get the taste of success because of the exam's incredible difficulty level. One such aspirant who did not give up despite failing several times is Muskan Gupta. Muskan cleared the exam in her third attempt and now there is no looking back for her. Read on to know her story and her success mantra.

Bright student since beginning

Muskan is the daughter of Dev Kumar, a railway station master in Rema village of Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, Muskan and her family live in the same building as another UPSC ranker Kirti Tripathi, who had cleared the UPSC exam last year, according to media reports.

A bright student since her school days, Muskan had topped the intermediate examination from Sunbeam School in Mughalsarai with 96 percent marks. Following that, she attended Ramjas College of Delhi University, graduating in 2021. She began preparing for the UPSC exam after that.

Muskan's preparation strategy

Muskan gave two failed attempts at UPSC but remained determined as she achieved success in her third try. She secured an impressive all-India rank of 302 in UPSC CSE 2024. Muskan says she constantly pondered over her failures, identified her shortcomings, and worked on removing them. She did not attend any formal coaching classes and relied on self study for her UPSC success.