Chinese President Xi Jinping sent 'secret letter' to India to mend ties amid Trump's tariff threats? Report claims...

J-K: 3 dead, 2 missing as cloudburst hits Ramban district, rescue operations underway

Pawan Singh faces backlash for inappropriately touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav’s waist on stage; video goes viral

PM Modi in Japan: Tokyo Skytree lights up in Indian flag colours for PM Modi's grand welcome, watch video

University of Georgia on HIGH alert, armed 'active shooter' reported at main library; here's what we know so far

President Trump's first reaction as US appeals court rules most of his global tariffs illegal, declares 'all tariffs are still in effect'

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan film crew member attacked in Prayagraj, FIR filed

Former NSA Jake Sullivan criticises Donald Trump's trade war tactics, claims India forced to rely on China: 'American brand is in...'

27-year-old man quits Rs 2.52 crore job at Google due to..., he is now doing...

In her first attempt at the exam in 2013, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 497. This initial success earned her a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Read here to know what motivated her to give another attempt.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 08:35 AM IST

Meet woman, daughter of grocery seller, whose family was unhappy after her birth, she then cracked UPSC exam three times, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is a coveted goal for millions of students, though achieving success is far from easy. Aspiring candidates must dedicate countless hours to studying a comprehensive syllabus to pass the initial phase of the UPSC exam. The subsequent phase presents even greater challenges, culminating in an interview round. Those who successfully navigate all stages and secure positions as IAS or IPS officers, with notable All India Ranks, often serve as inspirational figures for other aspirants. A prime example is IAS officer Shweta Agarwal, who overcame numerous obstacles in her life to fulfil her ambition of becoming a civil servant, triumphing over adversity.

What distinguishes Shweta is her remarkable achievement of successfully clearing one of the most demanding exams not just once, but three times. Let's know more about her.

Who is IAS Shweta Agarwal?

Shweta, a native of Hooghly, West Bengal, comes from a humble background. Her father is a grocery shopkeeper. She encountered various hardships during her early years. Her father worked diligently to provide for the family. Shweta faced considerable challenges on her journey to success. Initially, her birth was met with disappointment by her family, who had hoped for a son. Despite these expectations, Shweta defied the odds and became the first in her family to earn an academic degree, bringing immense pride to her relatives.

IAS Shweta Agarwal's educational qualification

She began her education at Joseph’s Convent Bandel School. She later attended St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata, where she earned a degree in Economics. Following her graduation, she began her preparation for the UPSC exam.

IAS Shweta Agarwal's UPSC journey

In her first attempt at the exam in 2013, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 497. This initial success earned her a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). However, Shweta's aspiration was to become an IAS officer, prompting her to attempt one of India's most challenging competitive exams.

In her second attempt, she once again succeeded, improving her rank to AIR 141, though she still did not secure an IAS posting.

What was IAS Shweta Agarwal's UPSC rank?

Undeterred, Shweta persevered and, in her third attempt, achieved an impressive AIR 19 in the UPSC CSE 2016.

Shweta Agarwal's story embodies the power of determination, perseverance, and hard work. Her journey has inspired numerous individuals to pursue their dreams, regardless of the challenges they face.

