Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Preeti comes from a modest background. Her father, a bus driver for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), supported the family despite limited resources.

India's Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, among the toughest in the nation, demand unwavering dedication. With the 2023 preliminaries on the horizon, aspiring candidates are delving deep into preparation strategies, often drawing inspiration from success stories of accomplished IAS and IPS officers. One such remarkable story is that of IAS officer Preeti Hooda, who triumphed over financial challenges to achieve her dream of serving the nation.

Hailing from Bahadurgarh, Haryana, Preeti comes from a modest background. Her father, a bus driver for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), supported the family despite limited resources. Preeti chose to take the unconventional route of preparing for the UPSC in Hindi, her native language, and opted for it as her optional subject. However, her journey wasn’t without setbacks—her first attempt at the exam ended in failure. Undeterred, Preeti persevered and succeeded in 2017, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 288.

A consistent performer in academics, Preeti scored 77% in her Class 10 exams and 87% in Class 12. Despite her stellar performance, financial difficulties led her family to suggest that she abandon her studies and consider marriage. But Preeti had other plans. She pursued higher education at Delhi’s Laxmi Bai College, earning a degree in Hindi, and later completed a Ph.D. in Hindi at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Interestingly, Preeti’s interest in civil services developed only after she began her academic journey at JNU, where she was inspired by her father’s aspirations for her.

Preeti’s preparation strategy stands out for its balance and practicality. She emphasizes the importance of smart work over long, grueling hours of study. Instead of immersing herself in an overwhelming number of books, she focused on mastering the syllabus with confidence and prioritizing revision. Preeti also highlighted the significance of enjoying the process of learning, believing that preparation coupled with positivity yields the best results.

Preeti Hooda’s story is a testament to resilience, determination, and strategic effort. Her journey serves as an inspiration to countless UPSC aspirants, proving that with the right mindset, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome.