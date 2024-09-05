Twitter
Education

Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, she is...

Preeti has always been an excellent student; in fact, her class 10 exam result was 77%. Preeti received an 87% on her Class 12 exam.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, she is...
As one of the most difficult exams in India is scheduled for May, candidates for the UPSC are working extremely hard to prepare. Aspiring candidates studying for the UPSC preliminary examination in 2023 refer to the success stories of the IAS and IPS to help them with their preparation. This is the inspirational story of IAS Preeti Hooda, who despite facing financial hardships overcame all obstacles to achieve her goal of joining the IAS.

Preeti has always been an excellent student; in fact, her class 10 exam result was 77%. Preeti received an 87% on her Class 12 exam. Preeti was encouraged to forgo her education and get married by her parents because of their difficult financial circumstances. Preeti, however, continued her education and enrolled in Delhi's Laxmi Bai College, where she earned a degree in Hindi.
 
Preeti went on to study for a Ph.D. in Hindi at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It has been reported that during her early years, Preeti Hooda had no interest in working for the government. IAS According to Preeti, her father wanted her to become an IAS official.

Preeti Hooda studied for the UPSC exam in a whole new way while having fun. She clarifies that studying shouldn't take place for longer than ten hours; instead, it should happen after some consideration and direction-finding. She believes that having fun is just as important as being prepared. Revision is essential, and one should confidently work through the syllabus rather than reading a tonne of books. She cracked at very first attempt, secured AIR  288.
 

