Meet woman, daughter of DTC bus driver, a JNU alumna who battled financial woes, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., she is...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam is one among the toughest exams in the country, demanding unwavering dedication and hard work. Every year, examination halls get flooded with dreams and aspirantions of those who appear for the exam. However, there are few who emerge successful in the UPSC exam, becoming inspiration for others.

One such notable personality is IAS Preeti Hooda, who dared to triumph over her financial challenges to become an IAS officer. Let's get to delve into her journey.

Who is Preeti Hooda?

Hailing from Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Preeti Hooda belongs to a modest background. Her father works as a bus driver for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Despite limited resources, Preeti was determined to carve a niche for herself in the field of academics. A constant performer, she scored 77 per cent in Class 10 exams and 87 per cent in Class 12. Despite her stellar performance, financial difficulties prompted her family to suggest that she abandon her studies and consider getting married.

However, Preeti continued her studies, completing her higher education at Delhi’s Laxmi Bai College and later completing a Ph.D. in Hindi at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Interestingly, her interest in civil service was ignited while she was pursuing her studies at JNU.

Journey to UPSC

Preeti chose to pursue UPSC. However, her journey was never deprived of setbacks. Her first attempt ended in failure. However, in 2017, she secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 288. Preeti's story teaches us the value of practicality and hard work.

Defying setbacks, she finally achived her goal, making her family proud.