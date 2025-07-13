Meet woman, daughter of bus conductor, who left medical career to become an IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt with AIR..., she is...

After studying medicine at a government medical college in Kottayam and working as a surgeon, Renu sought a more profound way to serve society. Driven by purpose, she focused on the Civil Services Examination and began her preparations.

Thousands of aspirants dream of passing the IAS exam. However, success is rare, as only few stidents are able to achieve their dreams. Today, in this article we will tell about one such inspiring story of IAS Renu Raj who not only cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt but also secured AIR 2. Before joining the IAS, she was a physician.

Who is IAS Renu Raj?

Renu Raj, born on January 11, 1987, in Changanassery, Kottayam, hails from a family where her father, M K Rajakumaran Nair, is a former KSRTC bus conductor, and her mother, Latha V N, a homemaker, was a third-rank holder in BA Malayalam at MG University. Her sister, Remya Raj, is also a doctor.

IAS Renu Raj's educational background

IAS Renu Raj completed her schooling from her home district, Kottayam, Kerala. She then attended medical college. After studying medicine at a government medical college in Kottayam and working as a surgeon, Renu sought a more profound way to serve society. Driven by purpose, she focused on the Civil Services Examination and began her preparations.

Renu Raj's UPSC journey

Renu Raj balanced her medical career with dedicated study, spending 6 to 8 hours daily preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Since 2013, she diligently studied 3-6 hours daily for the UPSC exam, balancing it with her medical practice for six-seven months. Eventually, she committed to full-time preparation, adjusting her schedule post-Mains exam to accommodate her practice. Renu chose Malayalam as an alternative paper throughout her IAS studies as a result of this.

What was IAS Renu Raj's UPSC All India Rank?

Her efforts were rewarded in 2015 when she passed the UPSC exam on her first attempt, achieving an All India Rank (AIR) of 2.

Assigned to the Kerala cadre, Renu noted that while she could assist hundreds as a doctor, becoming an IAS officer enabled her to positively impact thousands of lives, as reported in media interviews.

During an interview, Renu said, “As a doctor, I could help 50 or 100 patients, but as a civil servant, one decision can benefit thousands of people.”

Renu Raj's life after becoming civil servant

Since joining the service, Renu Raj has held key administrative positions, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and District Magistrate (DM) in various Kerala districts. In 2022, she married fellow IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman.

Known for her firm stance against illegal constructions and land encroachments in Munnar, Renu said in an interview, "I have no notion of changing the society overnight." She added, "I can guarantee you one thing. Nobody will have to approach me for a second time if they have a genuine demand."