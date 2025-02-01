Ruby Prajapati, a determined student from Gujarat, overcame financial struggles and personal hardships to score 635/720 in NEET-UG and is now...

Ruby Prajapati, a determined student from Gujarat, has overcome many difficulties to achieve an outstanding score of 635 out of 720 in the NEET-UG exam. Coming from a financially weak background, Ruby faced many challenges, but her strong will and hard work helped her succeed.

Ruby’s father is an autorickshaw driver, and her mother works in animal husbandry. Despite their struggles, they worked tirelessly to support the family. The loss of her younger brother nine years ago and her elder brother’s speech difficulties deeply impacted Ruby, motivating her to become a doctor and help others in need.

"I wanted to make a difference because of the tough times my family faced," Ruby shared with India Today. Her journey was not easy—she also battled tuberculosis and fully recovered in 2018. These experiences strengthened her belief in the importance of doctors and their role in saving lives.

Ruby’s mother always believed in her, and her uncle’s financial support played a big role in her journey. He helped fund her NEET coaching, which became a turning point in her studies. However, after a year of coaching, Ruby failed to perform well, which depressed her.

Instead of giving up, Ruby changed her study methods, found new learning strategies, and stayed focused. She started using online resources, including videos from Alakh Pandey’s Physics Wallah, which helped her understand concepts better. "I joined their NEET Crash Course before the exam, which was very useful," she said.

Her hard work and dedication paid off, and today, she is studying at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. She shares her journey on social media to inspire others who face similar struggles.

"As a doctor, I want to help people feel better and live healthier lives," Ruby said. She hopes to use her knowledge to serve people in need. Her journey proves that hard work, determination, and the right support can help anyone achieve their dreams.