EDUCATION
National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is seemed as one of the toughest exams in the country, requiring a lot of passion and hard work. It is conducted in India to provide admissions to undergraduate medical courses.
While millions of students appear for it every year, there are a few who are able to succeed in it with flying colours, inspiring others with their journey paved with resilience and dedication.
One such notable name is Prerna Singh, the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver, who made her family proud by clearing the examination in her first attempt. Let's get to know about her journey further.
Who is Prerna Singh?
A native of Kota, Rajasthan, Prerna Singh's journey was anything but smooth. Undeterred by hardships, Singh left no stone unturned in her preparations for NEET-UG.
Her father, Brijraj Singh, was an auto-rickshaw driver and the sole breadwinner of the family. He succumbed to cancer in 2018, leaving his family dealing with financial crisis as well as emotional breakdown. Later, the difficulties escalated for her and her mother after they discovered that there was a loan worth Rs 27 lakhs on their heads.
Unbothered, Prerna Singh decided to take over the family's responsibility and vowed to rapay the debt.
Survived on one meal everyday
In order to save money, Prerna Singh had to survive on one meal per day, which typically used to be a single roti and chutney. While preparing for NEET exams, she dedicated herself to 12 hours of studying.
Fortunately, her relatives were kind enough to assist her with her coaching fees.
In 2023, Singh's hard work bore fruits as she cracked the test with an impressive score of 686 out of 720. As per a report by News 18, Prerna has expressed her ambition to continue her education after completing her MBBS and her desire to contribute to medical research in the future.
