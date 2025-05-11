The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024 in April. Many success stories have come to the fore, setting remarkable examples before everyone.

One such story is that of Shivani Panchal - a native of Harayana- who brought pride to her family by clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 53. What even makes her story more inspiring is that fact that Panchal secured such an impressive rank without any coaching services. Let's get to know more about her journey.

Who is Shivani Panchal?

A native of Haryana's Majri village, Shivani Panchal lost her father Dilbag Singh in a road accident when she was just four-years-old.

Her mother, Savita, is an Anganwadi worker who carried on the family's responsibility. Shivani pursued her primary education from Bal Vikas Public School in her village. Later, she completed her graduation in B.Tech from Kurukshetra's NIT.

After this, she joined the corporate sector. However, Shivani later changed her mind and decided to go for civil service exam, as if destiny had something else planned for her. In 2024, she cracked Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) exam. Moreover, she also cleared the UPSC exam on her very first attempt with AIR 53.

Shivani's success is a testament to the saying - "Where there's a will, there's a way".