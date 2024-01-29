Twitter
Meet woman, daughter of a widow labourer who cracked UPSC twice without coaching to become IPS at 21, then IAS at 22

In her first attempt in 2021, she scored an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, and became youngest IPS at the age of just 21. Thereafter, at the age of 22, she retook the UPSC CSE in 2022 and scored AIR 105 and finally became an IAS through self-study.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

From a young girl who studied at a government school in a village who lost her father early and battling poverty to securing the most coveted job in India, IAS Divya Tanwar’s inspirational journey has proved that you can move mountains through your effort and resilience.

Divya belongs to Mahendragarh in Haryana, and attended government schools during her early education. Thereafter, she was selected to attend Mahendragrh's Navodaya Vidyalaya. 

Divya lost her father when she was just 8 or 9 in 2011.The financial status had gotten worse after her father’s death. Her mother worked as a labourer in farms, and sewed clothes, to sustain her 3 children. 

Thereafter, Divya graduated with a bachelor's degree in science, and she immediately began 

preparing for the UPSC as it was her childhood dream.

Despite not being able to afford coaching, she worked really hard and used a variety of online resources, including test series.In her first attempt in 2021, she scored an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, and became India’s youngest IPS at the age of just 21. Thereafter, at the age of 22, she retook the UPSC CSE in 2022 and scored AIR 105 and finally became an IAS through self-study.

She continues to motivate other aspirants by posting content on social media, where she has garnered immense popularity and has more than 97,000 Instagram followers.

 

