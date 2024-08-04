Meet woman, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to pay fees, cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, got AIR…

Twitter
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Education

Education

Meet woman, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to pay fees, cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, got AIR…

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

Meet woman, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to pay fees, cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, got AIR…
Self-made success stories are testament to power of unwavering determination and persistence. One such motivational success story is of IAS Anuradha Pal, who cleared the UPSC civil service examination despite facing various obstacles in her life.

Anuradha was born and raised in a modest family in a small village in Haridwar. They faced numerous financial adversities in her childhood. Her father used to fend for the family by selling milk.

She then completed her schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Haridwar. Anuradha then shifted to Delhi to complete her college education. She went to GB Pant University and completed a Bachelor of Technology.

Due to difficulties at home, she then worked at Tech Mahindra. After working there for a while, she left her job as she realised that UPSC was her true dream and goal. Then she worked at a college in Roorkee as a lecturer and prepared side-by-side for UPSC. She also gave tuition to students to fund her coaching fees.

Thereafter, she cleared UPSC in her first attempt in 2012. But at that time, her AIR was 451, so she joined an IAS academy in Delhi, which elevated her preparations. As she was working also, she carefully managed time to achieve smaller targets in a smart way.

Finally, she cracked UPSC in 2015 with an AIR of 62 on her second attempt. She is currently posted as Bageshwar's District Magistrate in Uttarakhand.

 
    Advertisement