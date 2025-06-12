While clearing UPSC civil service exam is no walk in the park, millions of students appear for it every year, carrying dreams of joining the administrative field.

While clearing UPSC civil service exam is no walk in the park, millions of students appear for it every year, carrying dreams of joining the administrative field. In a sea of UPSC success stories, Deepesh Kumari’s journey stands out as a testament to resilience and passion. Let’s get to dive into her journey.

Who is Deepesh Kumari?

Hailing from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Deepesh Kumari is the daughter of an ordinary chat seller named Govind. Deepesh, the eldest of five siblings, pursued her education, defying odds. She completed her 12th grade in Bharatpur and later earned a Bachelor's degree in Civil from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur, followed by an M.Tech degree from IIT Mumbai.

After this, Deepesh worked in a software firm before chasing her long-cherished dream of pursuing civil service exam. Interestingly, her siblings took inspiration from her, following the path of academics. Her younger sister became a doctor at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and two brothers pursued MBBS from Latur and AIIMS Guwahati.

Journey to UPSC

Deepesh embarked on her UPSC journey in 2019. Initially, she had joined a coaching centre but the Covid-19 pandemic promoted her to return home where she continued her preparations. Her hard work bore fruits in 2021 as she cracked the exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 93.