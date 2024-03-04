Twitter
Meet woman, cracked UPSC at 22, became youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch, got AIR...

IAS Swati was recently appointed by the Central Government to lead the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation's Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

(Image source: Twitter)
It is extremely difficult to pass the UPSC exam and get into the IAS. In the middle, a lot of people give up and hunt for other government positions. Many apply to the UPSC CSE exam, hoping to become IFS, IPS, or IAS. 

However, only about a thousand of them were included in the final list. Many candidates rely on coaching to help them prepare for the UPSC. Some people, though, turn to independent study and succeed in passing the prestigious test. One such individual is IAS Swati Meena Naik, who became the youngest officer in her batch after passing the UPSC on her first try at 22.

IAS Swati is from Sikar in Rajasthan. She is an officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, class of 2008. At 22, she passed the UPSC civil services exam in 2007. On her first attempt, she achieved All India Rank (AIR) 260. Of her batch, she was the youngest IAS officer.

IAS Swati was recently appointed by the Central Government to lead the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation's Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation. She had previously been a secretary in the Madhya Pradesh government's women and child development department. IAS Swati is renowned for her intense work ethic. 

Her father is an officer in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), and her mother, Dr. Saroj Meena, used to operate a petrol station. She finished her education in Ajmer. She received her diploma from Sophia Girls' College in Ajmer. Her younger sister is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from the 2011 batch.

IAS In an interview, Swati once stated that her mother had always desired for her to become a doctor. But when she was in the eighth grade, one of her aunts got married and became an officer. She, therefore, made the decision to take the test. Swati's father supported her while she was preparing for the UPSC. She is currently an IAS official with national recognition.

