The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in the country that paves the way to admission into medical institutions for those aspiring to become a doctor. The examination requires an abundance of determination and hard work.

Charul Honariya is one such remarkable name among NEET aspirants who set a striking example of passion and dedication by cracking NEET-UG 2022 examination with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 631. She scored a total of 680 out of 720 marks.

Let's get to know more about Charul's journey.

Who is Charul Honariya?

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, Charul Honariya was raised in a poor household with her father working as a farm labour and struggling hard to make ends meet. He also worked as a small scale farmer, toiling hard the entire year to earn a handful of income.

The total income of Charul's family stood around Rs 8,000 per month- posing a real challenge for them. However, Charul was determined enough not to let go of her childhood dream of becoming a doctor. She continued to work hard to achieve her goals.

When she was in grade 10th, she started preparing for NEET-UG. Her family did not have enough money to get her enrolled in a coaching, prompting her to apply for a scholarship.

Through the scholarship, Charul secured an admission into one of the top NEET coaching centres. After preparing relentlessly for two years, she passed her 12th grade examination with 93 per cent. After this, she set her sight on getting into AIIMS, one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the country.

Appeared for NEET twice

In 2019, Charul first appeared for NEET. However, she was not satisfied with her score. In her second attempt in 2020, she achieved a stellar score of 680 out of 720 marks.