Meet woman, buffalo herder in childhood, struggled hard to support family, attempted UPSC thrice, became IAS, is now...

Born in Sathyamangalam, Erode district, Tamil Nadu, C Vanmathi’s family struggled financially, which forced her to contribute to the family’s low income. To provide for her family, Vanmathi started doing odd jobs. With determination, she excelled in studies, graduated and later cracked UPSC.

Success can come in any form and is not restricted to only a privileged few. One of the examples for this is IAS C Vanmathi, who is an example of hope for the unprivileged sections of society. With determination and years of struggles, which could have broken anyone, Vanmathi stood strong and finally achieved a status in life. Her unshakable focus on studies, despite inadequate finances, made her what she is today.

Who is C Vanmathi?

Born in Sathyamangalam, Erode district, Tamil Nadu, C Vanmathi’s family struggled financially, which forced her to contribute to the family’s low income. To provide for her family, Vanmathi started doing odd jobs. She proved herself significant by doing good in her studies. Since childhood, she has been a brilliant student who worked hard both in her studies as well as in contributing financially and in many other ways to support her family.

How did Vanmathi become an IAS from a buffalo herder?

She used to take her family's buffaloes out to graze and tend to the animals after coming home from school. Despite hardships, her family encouraged her to continue her studies at a higher level. After her 12th class, her relatives used to pressure her family to get her married. But she was focused on building her life, in which her parents supported her. She then went on to pursue a postgraduate degree in Computer Applications. After earning a higher degree, Venmathi became confident of overcoming any challenge.

Venmathi failed in the UPSC exam thrice, but in her fourth attempt in 2015, she achieved an impressive All India Rank of 152, securing a place in the prestigious Indian Administrative Service. Currently, she serves as Assistant Collector and Project Officer in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, impacting lives at the grassroots level.