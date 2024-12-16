Beauty’s father Pramod sold his land so that she could get a better education. This decision was difficult for the family, but her parents gave priority to education.



Beauty Kumari, a young woman from a humble farming family in Purnia district, Bihar, has made headlines with her remarkable success. Despite facing financial constraints, she made her family proud by overcoming failures and successfully passing the Bihar Public Service Commission exam in the first attempt. Her journey was not easy as her father Pramod Kumar and mother Veena Devi had to sacrifice a lot to bear her education funds.

Beauty’s father Pramod sold his land so that she could get a better education. This decision was difficult for the family, but her parents gave priority to education. Her mother Veena also continued to support her studies in every way. Even in this difficult situation, Beauty worked hard and remained dedicated to her goals. Her parents’ sacrifice paid off when she passed the BPSC exam in her first attempt, securing the 112th rank.

Beauty's journey wasn't without setbacks, having failed the UPSC exam twice before. However, these failures only fueled her determination, and she went on to crack the BPSC exam with flying colours. Beauty said that she used to study for 8 hours daily and kept her full attention focused on the goal while preparing for the exam. Since childhood, she was good at studies and used to top every class. This success of BPSC has filled not only her family but the entire village with pride. Her story serves as a testament to the power of education, hard work, and perseverance.

After passing BPSC, Beauty secured a job as a Financial Officer. She believes that education is the biggest power and with determination and hard work, no goal is far. However, her ultimate goal remains unattained. She said wants to fulfil her dream by passing the UPSC exam. Despite this, her story will undoubtedly motivate others to chase their aspirations.