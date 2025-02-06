Ashritha hails from a remote village in Telangana, where her family depended solely on farming for their livelihood. After finishing her Intermediate (12th class), she found herself uncertain about her career options. Although she had interests in singing and sports, she did not have a clear vision

With hard work and determination, anything is possible. This mantra perfectly encapsulates the inspiring journey of Ashritha Mula, who faced challenges head-on in her pursuit of a successful career. This is the motivating journey of Ashritha Mula, a young woman who achieved an All India Rank of 36 in the GATE exam and also completed her MTech at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Following her graduation, she secured a job offer with an impressive salary package of Rs. 52 lakh per annum.

Ashritha hails from a remote village in Telangana, where her family depended solely on farming for their livelihood. After finishing her Intermediate (12th class), she found herself uncertain about her career options. Although she had interests in singing and sports, she did not have a clear vision for her future.

Following the advice of her friends, Ashritha opted to pursue a BTech degree at Jyothishmathi Engineering College. While many of her peers gravitated towards software engineering, she made the decision to specialise in hardware engineering.

Ashritha aimed to take the GATE exam to gain admission to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for her MTech degree. However, in her first attempt, she obtained an All India Rank (AIR) of 3,000, which fell short of the requirements for entry into the leading IITs. Rather than giving up, she opted to intensify her efforts and improve her preparation.

In 2022, Ashritha reappeared for the GATE exam and achieved an impressive All India Rank of 36. This accomplishment led to job offers from prestigious organizations such as ISRO, DRDO, BARC, and NPCIL.

Despite receiving prestigious job offers, Ashritha remained committed to furthering her expertise in hardware engineering. She enrolled in the MTech program in VLSI at IISc Bangalore, a decision that greatly improved her career opportunities.

Upon completing her MTech, Ashritha landed a lucrative position at NVIDIA, with an annual salary package of Rs. 52 lakh. This remarkable achievement was not only a personal milestone for her but also a significant moment for her parents, who had always regarded farming as the sole viable career path.