Let us tell you a heartfelt story of a girl who cracked NEET-UG, defying odds and adversities.

Arti Jha is a laborious student who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 - indeed one of the most toughest examinations in the country. With her never-say-die attitude, she cleared the examination securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 192.

What makes her story different from others? Let's find out

Arti Jha's journey to NEET-UG was nothing but difficult. Given her background, she battled with many adversities to achieve this feat. Her father was a truck mechanic and mother was a homemaker.

With a handful of income, it was not easy for her father to run the family. However, he saved money for his daughter's medical coaching.

When Arti joined coaching, her classes were around 17 km away from her place. In order to save money, she covered half of the distance by bus and walked up to three kms everyday.

First doctor in the family

All her hard work finally paid off as she secured an impressive All India Rank (192) in NEET-UG examination. She credits her family for their unconditional support, which paved the way for her to become a doctor and fulfil her dreams.