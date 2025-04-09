A passionate student and an equally ambitious independent woman, Anshika Verma first completed an engineering degree and then prepared for India’s most prestigious UPSC exam to become IPS officer. Her dedication and perseverance made her today a successful and independent woman.

Who is Anshika Verma?

IPS officer Anshika Verma belongs to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj who was born on September 13, 1998, and earned a B. Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Galgotia College of Engineering and Technology. Her father, Anil Verma, is a retired Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL) employee.

Despite doing good in her engineering, she chose the path of UPSC and cracked it all by herself by studying alone and practicing throughout. Though many challenges came her way, she did not back out and continued her pursuit with passion. Even after hard work, she could not pass the exam in her first attempt but carried on with her practice and preparation.

Her hard work bore fruits and in her second attempt she got All India Rank (AIR) 136 and furthered her way towards the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the age of 24. After passing the exam with a good rank, her advice for the aspiring UPSC candidates is that they should prepare in a customised manner depending on their strengths and weaknesses.

Anshika Verma is currently posted in Uttar Pradesh.