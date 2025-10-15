FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Meet woman, an SRCC graduate, one of youngest IAS officers who cracked UPSC CSE on first attempt, she is...

The journey of this IAS officer stands as a true testament to determination and resilience. Singh, who cleared the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) exam — one of India’s toughest tests — at just the age of 21! Let’s get to delve into her journey.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

The journey of IAS officer Aastha Singh stands as a true testament to determination and resilience. Singh, who cleared the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) exam — one of India’s toughest tests — at just the age of 21! Let’s get to delve into her journey. 

Who is Aastha Singh? 

 Hailing from Panchkula in Punjab, Aastha Singh cleared UPSC CSE with an All India Rank (AIR) 61. Her father, Brijesh Singh, works as the Quality Head at a pharmaceutical company. Aastha’s journey to civil services began in 2024 as she cracked the Haryana Public Service Commission exam on her first attempt, securing Rank 31. 

Aastha, who always excelled in academics, completed her schooling in her hometown. Having decided to pursue Commerce, she moved to Delhi and enrolled in the renowned Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi. According to Aastha, she always had a proclivity for civil services. “I didn’t take any coaching and prepared on my own for my first attempt,” she shared. 

She cleared the UPSC exam on her very attempt, demonstrating her passion and dedication towards her goals.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
