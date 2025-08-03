Twitter
Meet woman, an SRCC-graduate, one of the youngest female IAS officers who cracked UPSC at 21, she is...

Cracking UPSC-CSE--deemed one of the toughest examinations in the country--is a dream to millions. However, only those with unwavering dedication and passion succeed in it, emerging as inspiration for others.

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

Meet woman, an SRCC-graduate, one of the youngest female IAS officers who cracked UPSC at 21, she is...
Meet woman, an SRCC-graduate, one of the youngest female IAS officers who cracked UPSC at 21, she is...

Cracking UPSC-CSE--deemed one of the toughest examinations in the country--is a dream to millions. However, only those with unwavering dedication and passion succeed in it, emerging as inspiration for others. In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of one of the youngest IAS officers in the country, who demonstrated the courage to chase her dreams of becoming a civil servant. 

Aastha Singh, a native of Haryana, cleared the exam at just the age of 21. Her journey was anything but smooth. No matter how many impediments life threw her way, she was determined to tackle them. Let's get to know more about her journey. 

Who is Aastha Singh?

Hailing from Haryana's Panchkula, Aastha Singh's father, Brijesh Singh, is employed as Quality Head in a pharma company. Aastha, a promising student since childhood, opted for commerce after her matriculation. Later, she went on to earn a Bachelor’s in Economics degree from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi.

Aastha's UPSC journey

In an interview, Aastha revealed that she had decided to prepare for UPSC-CSE during her college days and hence, she had kicked off her preparations during that time itself. Soon after completing college,  she took the Haryana Public Service Commission Exam (HPSC), which she cleared in the first attempt with rank 31. After clearing the exam, she got a senior position in the Haryana government where she was posted as Additional Excise and Taxation Officer. 

While she was working there, she took the UPSC CSE in 2024, clearing it on her first attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) 61. She solely relied on self-study, and her hard work and dedication paid off. 

