Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts one of the most challenging exams in the country -- the Civil Service Exam -- to recruit top government officials, including IAS, IPS, IRS, and more. There are a few who write their own success stories in the UPSC CSE through their dedication and never-say-die attitude.

Speaking about dedication, the story of IAS officer Malavika G Nair inspires millions of aspirants in the country. What makes her journey fascinating is her passion for civil service. A native of Kerala, Malavika was an IRS officer, and again in 2024, she cleared the UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 45. Let's delve into her journey further.

Who is Malavika G Nair?

Belonging to Kerala, Malavika G Nair is an IRS officer from the 2020 batch. Despite having a secure and prestigious job, her desire to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was what motivated her to take the exam again in 2024.

Interestingly, as per a report by Zee News, Malvika secured an AIR 118 in UPSC 2019, AIR 172 in UPSC 2022, before securing an AIR 45 in UPSC 2024. While she was preparing for the UPSC 2024 exam, she was pregnant and was dealing with several health challenges due to her pregnancy.

Despite the challenges, she remained committed to her dreams. Merely 17 days after giving birth, Malavika appeared for her UPSC Mains exam. According to media reports, she gave birth to her child on September 3, and her Mains exam was on September 20.

Her health challenges during pregnancy didn't deter her from her path; rather, they strengthened her willpower. Today, Malavika G Nair is an inspiration to anyone who wants to chase their dreams and are ready to fight off hurdles.