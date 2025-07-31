Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?

Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS Indian state, Alphabet will build...

Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL

India always supported negotiated two-state solution: MEA weighs in on Israel-Palestine conflict

Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...

Balochistan leader makes BIG statement on Donald Trump's Pakistan oil deal: 'Reserves belong to...'

Vijay Sethupati BREAKS SILENCE on 'filthy allegations' of sexual exploitation: 'This woman is obviously doing it to..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'

Urvashi Rautela trolled for saying her luggage was stolen from London airport

How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs

Instant Personal Loans: Meeting India's Financial Needs

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...

Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse Rs 16000 crore in this company, its

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts one of the most challenging exams in the country -- the Civil Service Exam -- to recruit top government officials, including IAS, IPS, IRS, and more.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...
Meet woman, an IRS officer who appeared for UPSC exam merely 17 days after giving birth, became IAS officer wit AIR..., she is...

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts one of the most challenging exams in the country -- the Civil Service Exam -- to recruit top government officials, including IAS, IPS, IRS, and more. There are a few who write their own success stories in the UPSC CSE through their dedication and never-say-die attitude. 

Speaking about dedication, the story of IAS officer Malavika G Nair inspires millions of aspirants in the country. What makes her journey fascinating is her passion for civil service. A native of Kerala, Malavika was an IRS officer, and again in 2024, she cleared the UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) 45. Let's delve into her journey further. 

Who is Malavika G Nair?

Belonging to Kerala, Malavika G Nair is an IRS officer from the 2020 batch. Despite having a secure and prestigious job, her desire to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was what motivated her to take the exam again in 2024. 

Interestingly, as per a report by Zee News, Malvika secured an AIR 118 in UPSC 2019, AIR 172 in UPSC 2022, before securing an AIR 45 in UPSC 2024. While she was preparing for the UPSC 2024 exam, she was pregnant and was dealing with several health challenges due to her pregnancy. 

Despite the challenges, she remained committed to her dreams. Merely 17 days after giving birth, Malavika appeared for her UPSC Mains exam. According to media reports, she gave birth to her child on September 3, and her Mains exam was on September 20. 

Her health challenges during pregnancy didn't deter her from her path; rather, they strengthened her willpower. Today, Malavika G Nair is an inspiration to anyone who wants to chase their dreams and are ready to fight off hurdles. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Internet amazed
Viral video: 70-year-old Pune woman calmly catches snake with bare hands, Intern
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film becomes highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, mints Rs 400 crore globally
Saiyaara: Ahaan, Aneet film becomes highest-grossing Indian love story
War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani's film to open with Rs..., likely to earn double of...
War 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara's film to...
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India
DNA TV Show: Why US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariff on India
Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story impresses netizens: 'That's superb casting'
Naseeruddin Shah's first look as JRD Tata in Made in India - A Titan Story
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE