Meet woman, an IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IAS at 22 without coaching, her AIR was…

UPSC and IIT are too powerful combinations, and they definitely signal and guarantee success. One person who is armed with this powerful combination and is a testament to success is IAS officer Simi Karan who cracked UPSC in first attempt.

She belongs to Odisha and did her schooling in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Her father worked at Bhilai Steel Plant, while her mother was a teacher.

She then went to IIT Bombay to pursue electrical engineering. There she also taught children in slums during her college days. While doing this, Simi was moved and triggered by witnessing their adverse conditions. Thereafter, she thought to help them and many like them by joining civil services.

Simi began preparations by observing top UPSC candidates' interviews.She also divided the UPSC Syllabus into small parts. Simi then cracked UPSC in her first attempt with an All India Rank of 31 in the UPSC in 2019 to become an IAS officer at just the age of 22.

Revealing her success mantra in cracking UPSC, Simi asserted. "I never focused on the hours of study but rather set short-term goals (daily, sometimes even hourly) to focus on completion... Hence, the schedule fluctuated accordingly but on average, I studied for 8-10 hours. I also want to highlight that I focused on the quality of studies, limited resources, and took out time for recreation like jogging, watching stand-up comedy to relax my mind."