Clearing UPCS Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a hard nut to crack; yet millions of students appear for it every year, carrying aspirations to join the administrative field.

One such remarkable name is Ayushi Dabas, 30, who cleared the examination on her very first attempt in 2021, despite going through vision impairment.

Let's get to know more about her journey.

Who is Ayushi Dabas?

Ayushi Dabas's father works in Punjab for a private firm while her mother is a homemaker who voluntarily retired as a senior nursing officer in 2020.

She pursued her education in a private school in Rani Khera, Delhi. She went on to earn a degree from one of the prestigious institutions in India - University of Delhi's Shyama Prasad Mukherji College.

Subsequently, Ayushi secured a master's degree from IGNOU. Despite battling with vision impairment, she served as a teacher for a decade. She had started her career at an MCD school in the national capital.

In 2019, she cleared the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) test and became a history teacher at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School.

It was in 2016 that she started preparing for the UPSC examination. According to Ayushi, her family played a pivotal role in assisting her with studies. They used to record study materials on mobile phones, allowing Ayushi to listen to it.

On her very first attempt in 2021, she aced the examination, clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 48.