Education

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC without coaching in 2nd attempt, got AIR 136, she is now posted as…

Belonging to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Anshika completed her primary education in Noida. Thereafter, she studied at Galgotia College, Noida, where she received a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2018.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC without coaching in 2nd attempt, got AIR 136, she is now posted as…
Some people are brave and courageous enough to take risks and come out of their comfort zones to achieve staggering success. One such inspiring story is of IPS Anshika Verma, an engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching. 

Belonging to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Anshika completed her primary education in Noida. Thereafter, she studied at Galgotia College, Noida, where she received a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2018. 

After graduating, she started her preparations for the UPSC civil services examination in Prayagraj in 2019, where she devoted all her time to her studies. With unflinching persistence and dedication, Anshika got All India Rank 136 on her second attempt in the UPSC CSE exam in 2020, without any coaching.

A major contribution in her success was of her supportive family, which includes her father who is a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL) and her mother, a housewife. 

She then became a Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer of the 2021 batch. Presently, she is posted as an ACP (assistant commissioner of police) of Gorakhpur.

Moreover, she is famous for her major social media presence as she has around 257K Instagram followers. Her official Instagram handle is @anshikaverma.ips.



 

