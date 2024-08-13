Twitter
Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Paris Olympics 2024: CAS to announce verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification today

Govt intensifies efforts against fake GST registration, to launch...

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Google Pixel 9 series launching today: Check features, price and more

Education

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Later, she started her graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University. She also earned her masters in International Relations from South Asian University. During her masters, she also worked with an NGO that works with underprivileged children.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…
People who bravely face and conquer adversities are true winners in life. One such inspiring story is of IPS Aashna Chaudhary.

Aashna belongs to Pilkhua, a town in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor at a government university while her mother, Indu Singh, is a homemaker. She studied in various schools including St. Xavier’s School in Pilkhua, St. Mary’s School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad. She did excellent in her studies and scored 96.5 per cent marks in 12th class.

Later, she started her graduation in English Literature from Lady Shri Ram College for Women of Delhi University. She also earned her masters in International Relations from South Asian University. During her masters, she also worked with an NGO that works with underprivileged children.

Thereafter, she started preparing for UPSC after completing her graduation in 2019. She was inspired by her family members who advised her to prepare for UPSC. She made her first attempt in 2020 after a year of preparation. However, she failed and again in 2012, she couldn’t \pass the exam.

However, she persisted and showcased unwavering determination in her third attempt in 2022. Finally, she cracked the exam without coaching with AIR 116. She secured 992 marks out of 2025 marks. She then secured her first preference of service -Indian Police Service (IPS). 

Also, she is very active on social media such as Instagram, where she has more than 107K followers.

She shared some tips for aspirants, “Never give up on your dreams. Failure is not the end but a stepping stone to success. Learn from your mistakes and improve yourself every day. Believe in yourself and your potential. Work hard with passion and dedication. Success will surely follow you.”


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
