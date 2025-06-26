The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considered one of the most challenging exams in the country. Quite often, unique success stories of aspirants grab attention on social media, inspiring all.

In this article, we are going to discuss one such inspiring story of a woman named Aashna Chaudhary, an IPS officer, who is often hailed as ‘beauty with brains’.

Who is Aashna Chaudhary?

A native of Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, Aashna Chaudhary’s father, Dr Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor at a government university, while her mother, Indu Singh, is a homemaker. She studied in various schools including St Xavier’s School in Pilkhuwa, St Mary’s School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad.

She pursued her intermediate with humanities and scored an impressive 96.5 per cent in Class 12 board exams. Later, Aashna completed her graduation from renowned Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi. In 2023, Aashna completed her master’s in International Relations from a South Asian University located in New Delhi.

Aashna had taken a break of one year after graduation to prepare for UPSC. In 2020, she gave her first attempt on the civil service exam but couldn’t succeed. All her hard work bore fruits in 2022 when she emerged successful in UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 116.

At present, Aashna Chaudhary is serving as ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Notably, she is also a renowned social media personality, boasting 282k followers on Instagram.