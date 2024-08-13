Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…

She then studied at St. Thomas College to pursue her MA in Political Science. She also finished her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET exam.

Numerous UPSC aspirants crave to become IAS one day, but some of them choose not to become IAS and make a unique choice despite securing a good rank.

Thereafter, she cleared the UPSC exam in 2022 with AIR-6 without any coaching in her second attempt.

Inspired and motivated by her uncle IFS officer Sibi George, Navya also chose to become an IFS officer instead of an IAS despite securing AIR-6.

Gahana, an international relations research scholar with a UGC junior research fellowship, said in an interview,“My uncle Sibi George, 1993-batch IFS officer and present Ambassador of India to Japan, has been a motivating factor for civil services. Besides, his presence in foreign service kindled an interest in keeping a tab on international affairs.’’

“I had a lot of opportunities for coaching in Pala, but I wanted to chart out my own course. I had self-confidence and understood my strengths and weaknesses well. I had shaped an ethical framework for me,’’ she added.

Talking about her UPSC preparations, she said, “My parents were willing to send me anywhere for coaching, but I opted for self-study. My younger brother conducted mock interviews for me. We used to discuss current affairs after reading newspapers. Being a regular newspaper reader helped me to keep abreast of all developments in politics and economics. I discussed current affairs with my brother’’.