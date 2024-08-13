Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

What is the real name of Drishti IAS owner Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, know truth behind his surname

Samanta drops unseen photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, shares best wishes for couple

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro timings changed for August 15; check revised schedule here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji: Indians who have bought British companies

What is the real name of Drishti IAS owner Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, know truth behind his surname

What is the real name of Drishti IAS owner Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, know truth behind his surname

What is the value of Indian Rupee (INR) in Brazil?

What is the value of Indian Rupee (INR) in Brazil?

9 lesser-known wives of Bollywood stars

9 lesser-known wives of Bollywood stars

5 famous markets for wedding shopping in Delhi

5 famous markets for wedding shopping in Delhi

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्म��ीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…

She then studied at St. Thomas College to pursue her MA in Political Science. She also finished her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET exam.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 06:52 PM IST

Meet woman, a research scholar who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, got AIR 6, but didn’t became IAS officer due to…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Numerous UPSC aspirants crave to become IAS one day, but some of them choose not to become IAS and make a unique choice despite securing a good rank.

One such inspiring success story is of IFS Gahana Navya James who belongs to Pala in the Kottayam district of Kerala. She pursued her BA in History from Alphonsa College in Pala. She then studied at St. Thomas College to pursue her MA in Political Science. She also finished her PhD in International Relations after securing the Junior Research Fellowship in the UGC NET exam.

Thereafter, she cleared the UPSC exam in 2022 with AIR-6 without any coaching in her second attempt.

Inspired and motivated by her uncle IFS officer Sibi George, Navya also chose to become an IFS officer instead of an IAS despite securing AIR-6.

Gahana, an international relations research scholar with a UGC junior research fellowship, said in an interview,“My uncle Sibi George, 1993-batch IFS officer and present Ambassador of India to Japan, has been a motivating factor for civil services. Besides, his presence in foreign service kindled an interest in keeping a tab on international affairs.’’ 

“I had a lot of opportunities for coaching in Pala, but I wanted to chart out my own course. I had self-confidence and understood my strengths and weaknesses well. I had shaped an ethical framework for me,’’ she added.

Talking about her UPSC preparations, she said, “My parents were willing to send me anywhere for coaching, but I opted for self-study. My younger brother conducted mock interviews for me. We used to discuss current affairs after reading newspapers. Being a regular newspaper reader helped me to keep abreast of all developments in politics and economics. I discussed current affairs with my brother’’.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

Nikkhil Advani reveals he doesn't want to work with Salman Khan, says superstar 'feels bad' if his films...

Nikkhil Advani reveals he doesn't want to work with Salman Khan, says superstar 'feels bad' if his films...

Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement