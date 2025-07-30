Twitter
EDUCATION

Meet woman, a DU graduate, sister of a Chartered Accountant, who cleared UPSC exam on her third attempt with AIR..., she is...

Clearing UPSC-CSE is no easy feat, with a vast syllabus, a multi-stage process, and fierce competition. It is one of the most demanding examinations, requiring an unwavering dedication, passion, and, most importantly, resilience.

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

Meet woman, a DU graduate, sister of a Chartered Accountant, who cleared UPSC exam on her third attempt with AIR..., she is...
Meet woman, a DU graduate, sister of a Chartered Accountant, who cleared UPSC exam on her third attempt with AIR...

Clearing UPSC-CSE is no easy feat, with a vast syllabus, a multi-stage process, and fierce competition. It is one of the most demanding examinations, requiring an unwavering dedication, passion, and, most importantly, resilience. In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of Mehak Jain, who cleared the UPSC exam at a young age, emerging as an inspiration to millions. 

Mehak Jain, a native of Haryana's Faridabad, achieved an incredible All India Rank (AIR) 17 in the UPSC 2021 exam. Her success is followed by her two past unsuccessful attempts. However, the setbacks turned decisive for her as she chose not to give up on her dreams and kept going. Let's delve into her journey. 

Who is Mehak Jain?

A native of Harayana's Faridabad, Mehak Jain's father is a mechanical engineer working in a private firm, and her mother is a homemaker. Mehak's sister is a Chartered Accountant (CA). After completing her primary education, Mehak pursued her B.Com degree from prestigious Hansraj College (Delhi University). She later completed her post-graduation in Public Administration from Jamia Millia Islamia. 

Mehak had always wanted to pursue civil service exams. However, her first two attempts ended in failure. Despite this, she remained determined to pursue her dreams. For a third time, Mehak appeared for the exam in 2021, clinching an All India Rank (AIR) 17. 

In order to strengthen her preparations, Mehak counted on previous years' papers and worked on her shortcomings. After clearing the UPSC exam, Mehak was allocated the Gujarat cadre. At present, she is serving as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the state

 

