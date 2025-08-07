Twitter
HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, a DU alumna, referred to as 'beauty with brains' who cracked UPSC exam at just 22, her AIR was..., she is...

Cracking UPSC-CSE is not a walk in the park, considering the vast syllabus, multi-stage process, and fierce competition. In this article, we are going to discuss one such personality who cracked the UPSC exam at just the age of 22, earning recognition as 'beauty with brains'.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

Cracking UPSC-CSE is not a walk in the park, considering the vast syllabus, multi-stage process, and fierce competition. However, millions of students appear for it every year, aiming to join the field of administration. In this article, we are going to discuss one such personality who cracked the UPSC exam at just the age of 22, earning recognition as 'beauty with brains'. 

She is none other than Ananya Singh, a native of Prayagraj, who cracked the UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 51. Let's delve into her journey. 

Who is Ananya Singh?

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Ananya Singh is often hailed as 'beauty with brains'. According to her family, Ananya had always been a brilliant and bright student since childhood, possessing a proclivity for books. Ananya completed her schooling at St. Mary's Convent School, scoring 96 percent in her high school exams and 98.25% in her 12th grade.

Since the beginning, Ananya had her sights set upon clearing the most challenging exam in the country -- UPSC-CSE. She had been consistent with her studies with a strict rule to study eight hours every day. After completing her intermediate, Ananya enrolled in the prestigious Shree Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi. 

It was during this time that she started preparing for the Civil Service Exam, dedicating three years to it. Interestingly, Ananya did not pursue coaching; rather, she relied on herself, making it a point to do self-study on a regular basis. 

Her hard work bore fruit when she not only passed the exam on her first attempt but also clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 51. 

 

