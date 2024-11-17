Despite successfully becoming an IAS officer in the 2015 batch, Dr. Tanu Jain chose to take a different professional path.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. A person must devote numerous hours to fervent study to pass this challenging exam. Thousands of applicants each year attempt to sit for the IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS exams. Few pass the most difficult test, which is divided into three sections: the interview, the main exam, and the preliminary exam. Today, we'll discuss how Dr. Tanu Jain, who became an IAS officer in the 2015 batch, chose to take a different professional path.

Tanu Jain, who was born and raised in Delhi's Sadar area, attended Cambridge School before graduating from Subharti Medical College with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). She studied for the UPSC test while earning her degree in dentistry, and she eventually became an IAS official. Her path was not without challenges; although passing the preliminary round on her first try in barely two months, she failed the mains. She received an All India Rank (AIR) of 648 on her third try in 2014.

After her achievement, Dr. Tanu Jain dedicated herself to writing, motivational speaking, and other social projects. She is respected for her contributions and observations on Instagram, where she has amassed a sizable following of over 840k.

Tanu Jain made the courageous decision to quit her job and devote herself to teaching full-time after a fruitful seven-and-a-half-year career in the civil service. Explaining her decision, she said, "My job in civil services was fulfilling, but after working diligently for seven and a half years, I recognized the challenges in UPSC preparation. Having personally faced the struggles of exam preparation, I understand the difficulties aspirants encounter. Life offers growth opportunities, and with my husband also in civil service, I felt empowered to take the risk and start a new chapter in my life."