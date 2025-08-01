Meet woman, 3.5 feet tall IAS officer who was once made fun of, later graduated from DU, cracked UPSC exam on her first attempt, she is...

Clearing UPSC-CSE is a hard nut to crack, given the vast syllabus, tough competition, and multi-stage process. Needless to mention, cracking what is dubbed as one of the most challenging exams in the country requires relentless hard work, unwavering dedication, and passion.

Meet woman, 3.5 feet tall IAS officer who was once made fun of, later graduated from DU, cracked UPSC exam on her first attempt

Clearing UPSC-CSE is a hard nut to crack, given the vast syllabus, tough competition, and multi-stage process. Needless to mention, cracking what is dubbed as one of the most challenging exams in the country requires relentless hard work, unwavering dedication, and passion.

In this article, we are going to walk you through the journey of IAS officer Arti Dogra, who was once mocked over her short height. Breaking all stereotypes, Arti cracked UPSC-CSE on her very first attempt. Let's get to know more about her journey.

Who is Arti Dogra?

A native of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Arti Dogra is merely 3.5 feet tall. Due to her short height, she often faced discrimination and was made fun of. However, Arti couldn't care less about those who took pleasure in making fun of others. Rather, she stayed focused on her education.

Arti completed her early education at Brightland School and later graduated in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi. During her studies, she met Manisha Pawar, also an IAS officer, and was inspired by her to clear the UPSC exam. With her hard work and dedication, Aarti cleared the civil services exam on her very first attempt.

She was selected as an IAS officer for the Rajasthan cadre. As an IAS officer, Arti has been a part of several welfare initiatives. Serving as the collector of Rajasthan's Ajmer, Arti once organised wheelchairs for specially-abled people in all constituencies so that they could exercise their voting rights.