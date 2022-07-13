Meet Deepak, welder's son who scored 99.9 percentile in JEE (Mains); he struggled to get smartphone for online classes

Deepak's dreams got the support of a private coaching institute that tutored him to crack one of the toughest exams in the country. (File)

Deepak hasn't had an easy life. His father is a welder in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and earns barely enough money to put food on the table of the family. However, despite hardships, Deepal scored a brilliant 99.9 percentile in the JEE Mains (round one) exam. Deepak has made his family proud. He wants to become a Computer Science Engineering (CSE) graduate and help his family financially. Here's his inspiring story.

Deepak never let his financial constraints come in the way of his studies. He was always a hardworking student and got good grades. His family also supported him all the way with whatever little they had.

The IIT aspirant said he studied at a small public school till Class 8. However, after Class 9, the going got tough for him as the coronavirus pandemic led to the closing of schools. Like millions of students who couldn't attain online education due to lack of resources, Deepak too struggled with the non-availability of a smartphone and internet. However, despite having financial troubles, Deepak's family bought him a smartphone as they didn't want his studies to be impacted.

"I completed my preliminary education till the eighth standard in a small public school. It was quite difficult to study after the ninth standard because of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic as everything had gone online and we had to purchase a smartphone, which was not quite easy," he told ANI.

Deepak's dreams got the support of a private coaching institute that tutored him to crack one of the toughest exams in the country with flying colours. His father Ramiqbal also helped him achieve his dreams.

Asked about his advice for IIT aspirants, Deepak said they can achieve anything if they have the passion for it.