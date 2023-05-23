Search icon
Meet Waseem Ahmad Bhat, boy from Kashmir who secured 225th rank in 2020 and 7th AIR in UPSC CSE 2022

Waseem Ahmad Bhat, a 24 years old from Kashmir cleared the UPSC CSE 2022 with AIR 7. Know here his inspiring story.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

UPSC CSE 2022 topper Waseem Ahmad Bhat | Photo: Twitter

The much-awaited results for the IAS examinations were declared Tuesday (May 23). This year's UPSC CSE has been aced by girls with six out of the top 10 qualifiers being girls.  There is one boy who cleared the exam and became an example to the entire state. We are talking about Waseem Ahmad Bhat. Waseem Ahmad Bhat hails from Jammu and Kashmir and secured IAR 7 in the UPSC CSE 2022. 

A resident of the Anantnag district of Kashmir, the 24 years old did his BTech in civil engineering from NIT Srinagar. He appeared for the UPSC CSE in 2020 too and secured 225 AIR. He has made not only his parents by the entire district proud. 

Bhat dedicated himself to studies from an early age and now cracked the toughest exam in the world to become and Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer to serve his country. 

"My son had qualified for the exam last year. Previously, his rank was 225 but now it is seven. I am delighted. It is an inspiring and happy news for Anantnag as well as Kashmir. We are all very thankful to God," Waseem Ahmad Bhat's father, Mohammad Yusuf Bhat, said, as per PTI reports.

