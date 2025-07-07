Meet Vrinda Agarwal, ICAI CA Foundation topper who scored 362 out of 400 marks, she is from...

Vrinda Agarwal is the all India topper with 90.5 per cent marks, followed by Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar who bagged second spot with 89.75 per cent marks and Shardul Shekhar Vichare seured rank 3 with 89.5 per cent marks.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the result of CA Foundation 2025 on July 6, 2025. A total of 82662 candidates had appeared in the Foundation course exam, of which 12474 candidates passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 15.09 per cent. This year, Vrinda Agarwal from Ghaziabad has emerged as the topper in the CA Foundation May 2024 exams with AIR 1. Whereas, Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar (Mumbai) secured AIR 2 and Shardul Shekhar Vichare (Thane) got AIR 3.

18.75% of students cleared the CA Final Exam 2025, with group I students scoring 22.38% and group II students scoring 26.43%. Group I passed the CA Intermediate exam with a pass rate of 14.67 percent, while Group II passed with a pass rate of 21.51 percent. Male students did better than female students in the CA Foundation exam, with a pass percentage of 16.26 percent for male students and 13.80 percent for female students. Overall, 15.09 percent of students passed the exam.