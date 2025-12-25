Meet Vinayak Agarwal, CAT 2025 topper who scored 99.99 percentile, he comes from..., check his scorecard

Why is Tarique Zia's return good for India? How will it impact Bangladesh Elections 2026?
IIM Kozhikode has officially announced the CAT 2025 results on 24 December 2025, where a total of 12 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile, while many scored 99.99 percentiles. CAT is a common aptitude test for candidates aiming to take admissions in India's top Business schools including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta. Among the toppers is Vinayak Agarwal, who scored staggering 99.99 percentile in CAT 2025.
Vinayak Agarwal comes from a Mathematics background. he is among the 26 candidates that scored 99.99 percentile in CAT 2025. Vinayak Agarwal's overall marks were 136.88. He performed extraordinarily well in all three sections of CAT, Verbal abililty and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretations and Logical reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability, scoring 99.47, 99.97 and 99.99 percentile respectively.
(The scorecard was shared by Vinayak Aggrwal on Facebook.)
Candidates who scored 100 % in CAT 2025 are 12, among which two are female candidates and 10 were male candidates. 26 students scored 99.99 percentile, while 26 students scored 99.98 percentile in CAT 2025.