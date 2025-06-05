Vikas Divyakirti, founder of Drishti IAS and well-known UPSC educator, is a social media sensation. His style of teaching, life experiences and art of connecting with students make him stand out in the crowd.

Vikas Divyakirti, founder of Drishti IAS and well-known UPSC educator, is a social media sensation. His style of teaching, life experiences and art of connecting with students make him stand out in the crowd. Students, especially UPSC aspirants are often curious to know about his journey and most specifically, his UPSC rank.

In this article, we will shed light on Vikas Divyakirti's life journey and background. Let's get going.

About Vikas Divyakirti

Vikas Divyakirti was born in Haryana on December 26, 1973. He pursued his schooling from Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhiwani. After this, he completed his graduation from Zakir Hussain College, Delhi University. Interestingly, Divyakirti began his professional career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. Later in 1996, he cleared UPSC civil service exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 88.

Following his emphatic performance in the UPSC exam, Vikas Divyakirti was offered Indian Foreign Service (IFS). He even worked with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a year. But later, he quit his job and went on to establish Drishti IAS -- now regarded as one of the best UPSC coaching institutes in India.

Birth of Drishti IAS

Vikas Divyakirti founded Drishti IAS in 1999. Today, it has a wide online presence and operates in three cities including Delhi, Prayagraj and Jaipur. The main branch of the coaching institute is based in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

Drishti IAS has a whopping one crore subscribers on YouTube and 1.2 crore followers on Instagram.