Meet Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite student, son of farmer, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

After completing his schooling, he pursued a BA degree from Sharda College in Anupgarh. Till graduation, Ravi used to help his father in the fields, but he always had a passion for studies and wanted to excel in his career. Read here to know more about his UPSC journey.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 07:55 AM IST

Meet Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite student, son of farmer, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt to become IAS officer, his AIR was...
The UPSC exam is one of the toughest ones to crack to become an IAS officer in India. Lakhs of aspirants apply for the exam every year to become IAS, IFS, and IPS. However, only a few of them crack the high-profile exam, which happens in three stages - prelims, mains and interviews. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story of a farmer's son and UPSC mentor Vikas Divyakirti's one of the favourite students IAS Ravi Kumar Sihag who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt.

Who is IAS Ravi Kumar Sihag?

IAS Ravi Kumar Sihag was born on November 2, 1995, in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan. Ravi is the son of a farmer, Ramkumar Sihag, and a homemaker, Vimla Devi. He is the only brother of three sisters and grew up in a family that valued hard work and education.

IAS Ravi Kumar Sihag's early life and education

Ravi completed his schooling in Hindi medium from his ancestral village, 3 BAM Vijaynagar, Sriganganagar. He studied up to class 7th at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, followed by Sharda School in Anupgarh for class 11th, and a senior secondary school in Vijaynagar for class 12th. After completing his schooling, he pursued a BA degree from Sharda College in Anupgarh. Till graduation, Ravi used to help his father in the fields, but he always had a passion for studies and wanted to excel in his career.

IAS Ravi Kumar Sihag's UPSC journey

His journey to becoming an IAS officer was not easy. He attempted the UPSC exam four times, facing setbacks and failures along the way. In his first attempt in 2018, he secured the 337th rank and got the Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) cadre.

However, his dream was to become an IAS officer, so he continued to work hard and attempted the exam again. In 2019, he secured the 317th rank and got the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) cadre. Although he faced disappointment in his third attempt, he did not give up and tried again in 2021. This time he secured All India Rank (AIR) 18 and finally achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

UPSC mentor Vikas Divyakirti's praise for IAS Ravi Sihag

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, a popular UPSC mentor and founder of Drishti IAS Institute, has often praised IAS Ravi Sihag in his interviews. Vikas Divyakirti has always spoken about Ravi's success story which is a testament to the fact that with hard work anyone can achieve success in the UPSC exam.

IAS Ravi's key note for aspiring UPSC aspirants 

In an interview, Ravi emphasized the importance of the English language for UPSC aspirants. He said that even if a candidate is from a Hindi medium background, it is essential to have a good understanding of English to crack the exam. He stressed that it is not necessary to be fluent in English, but candidates should be able to read, write, and understand the language.

