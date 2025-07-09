Meet Vijay Vardhan who failed 35 times, then cracked civil services exam twice to become IPS, then IAS with AIR..., he is currently posted in...

Vijay Vardhan holds a degree in electronics engineering from Hisar, relocated to Delhi with the aspiration of becoming a civil servant and began preparing for the UPSC exam.

UPSC exam is tough nut to crack. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the civil services exam, however, only few of them actually achieve their dreams and become government officials. Today, in this article, we will tell you one such inspiring story is of Vijay Vardhan who failed 35 times but later cracked UPSC exam twice to become IAS officer.

Who is IAS Vijay Vardhan?

Vijay Vardhan, originally from Sirsa, Haryana, who holds a degree in electronics engineering from Hisar, relocated to Delhi with the aspiration of becoming a civil servant and began preparing for the UPSC exam.

Vijay Vardhan applied for various government job but failed 35 times befire cracking UPSC exam

Initially, he applied for various government positions to create a safety net, including opportunities with the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL), and Combined Defence Services (CDS). Despite his efforts, his journey was marked by setbacks, as he faced failure 35 times.

Despite facing numerous setbacks that could have easily disheartened anyone, Vijay remained steadfast in his ambition. He was resolute in his pursuit of his goal, convinced that perseverance was the cornerstone of success.

IAS Vijay Vardhan's UPSC journey

In 2014, Vijay's initial attempt at the UPSC exam did not yield the desired outcome. However, mirroring his past experiences, he refused to succumb to discouragement and continued his preparation with unwavering determination.

His persistence ultimately bore fruit in 2018 when he achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 104 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, thereby securing his place in the Indian Police Service (IPS). However, For Vijay, the journey did not conclude with his entry into the IPS. His ultimate aspiration was to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Instead of resting on his laurels, he made the decision to attempt the UPSC examination once again.

What was IAS Vijay Vardhan's UPSC rank?

Vijay meticulously analysed his past errors and dedicated himself to enhancing his performance for his third attempt at the UPSC. In 2021, his unwavering perseverance yielded remarkable results, as he secured a rank within the top 70, successfully gaining entry into the IAS.

Where is IAS Vijay Vardhan currently posted?

According to various media reports, IAS Vijay Vardhan is currently posted in Rewari, Haryana.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is widely known as one of the most demanding examinations in India, with a success rate of less than 1%. However, Vijay Vardhan's narrative serves as a testament to the fact that setbacks are not definitive conclusions – one can extract valuable lessons from mistakes and leverage them as catalysts for even greater achievements.