Meet Vidushi Singh, who cracked UPSC at 21 with self study, bagged AIR 13, chose IFS over IAS

She started UPSC preparation during her graduation in 2020 and did not take any coaching.

UPSC success stories: The UPSC civil services exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. It requires a lot of hard work and aspirants have to study religiously to become IAS, IPS, and IFS. Most people appear for this exam after graduation and clear it after their 2-3 attempts. They also want the top position i.e. IAS officer over IPS or IFS. However, only a few become IAS as there are limited seats.

However, there are few candidates who choose IFS (Indian Foreign Service) over IAS (Indian Administrative Services) despite getting good ranks. One such person is Vidushi Singh, who cracked UPSC CSE 2022 with All India Rank (AIR) 13. She comes from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, but was born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

She cracked the high-profile exam on her first attempt at the age of 21. Vidushi did not take any coaching for the civil services exam. She started her UPSC preparation during her graduation in 2020. She graduated with a BA Honours (Economics) from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 2021.

During her graduation, she built the foundation by reading NCERTs and other basic books. After that, she realized that she did not require coaching. She only enrolled for many test series and mocks from June 2021 to December 2021. She took the UPSC CSE 2022 exam and cracked it with 1039 marks in the final list. She got 184 marks in the interview round. She took Economics as her optional.

