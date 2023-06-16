Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vibhu Upadhyay, UP man who performs Ganga Aarti at Kacchla Ghat clears NEET exam in 1st attempt

Vibhu stated that he always wanted to become a Doctor so he started preparing for the NEET exam when he was in class 9th.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

Meet Vibhu Upadhyay, UP man who performs Ganga Aarti at Kacchla Ghat clears NEET exam in 1st attempt
Vibhu Upadhyay, Twitter: @ANI

It's often believed that hard work and dedication are the secrets to success. Vibhu Upadhyay, a resident of the Badaun area of Uttar Pradesh, was able to pass the coveted NEET 2023 exam on his first try because of his perseverance and Maa Ganga's blessings. 

Vidhu Upadhyay has recently passed the NEET exam by securing 622 out of 720. He has become quite popular in his district but for another reason. It is being said that Vibhu has been participating in Ganga Aarti which is making him quite recognizable. 

According to Vibhu, he has been regularly offering Ganga Aarti at the Kacchla Ghat since 2019 and plans to do so in the future.

Vibhu stated that he always wanted to become a Doctor so he started preparing for the NEET exam when he was in standard 9th, which made it easier for him to clear the exam. He has been doing Ganga Aarti since 2019 and will continue to do so whenever he gets some time. 

“Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve the people. I will never disappoint her. It is only through her blessings that I have reached this point in my life today. My parents and teachers have also contributed to my accomplishment. I’d also like to thank DK Singh, the former DM of my district, who initiated the Ganga Aarti programme in 2019,” Vibhu remarked.

“This inspiring achievement is the result of a cultured and disciplined lifestyle. Hearty congratulations to Vibhu Upadhyay for this wonderful success and best wishes for a bright future! May the blessings of Maa Ganga always remain like this on him,” CM Yogi’s office tweeted.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,70,461 Teachers posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.