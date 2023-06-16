Meet Vibhu Upadhyay, UP man who performs Ganga Aarti at Kacchla Ghat clears NEET exam in 1st attempt

Vibhu Upadhyay, Twitter: @ANI

It's often believed that hard work and dedication are the secrets to success. Vibhu Upadhyay, a resident of the Badaun area of Uttar Pradesh, was able to pass the coveted NEET 2023 exam on his first try because of his perseverance and Maa Ganga's blessings.

Vidhu Upadhyay has recently passed the NEET exam by securing 622 out of 720. He has become quite popular in his district but for another reason. It is being said that Vibhu has been participating in Ganga Aarti which is making him quite recognizable.

Badaun, Uttar Pradesh | Vibhu Upadhyay, who regularly performs Ganga Aarti clears the NEET exam



I have always wanted to become a doctor. I started preparing for NEET in the 9th class. So it was easy for me to qualify for the exam. I have been doing Ganga Aarti since 2019, I go… pic.twitter.com/m9qb2n3dx4 June 14, 2023

According to Vibhu, he has been regularly offering Ganga Aarti at the Kacchla Ghat since 2019 and plans to do so in the future.

Vibhu stated that he always wanted to become a Doctor so he started preparing for the NEET exam when he was in standard 9th, which made it easier for him to clear the exam. He has been doing Ganga Aarti since 2019 and will continue to do so whenever he gets some time.

“Ganga Maiya has chosen me to serve the people. I will never disappoint her. It is only through her blessings that I have reached this point in my life today. My parents and teachers have also contributed to my accomplishment. I’d also like to thank DK Singh, the former DM of my district, who initiated the Ganga Aarti programme in 2019,” Vibhu remarked.

“This inspiring achievement is the result of a cultured and disciplined lifestyle. Hearty congratulations to Vibhu Upadhyay for this wonderful success and best wishes for a bright future! May the blessings of Maa Ganga always remain like this on him,” CM Yogi’s office tweeted.