Today, we will talk about IAS Vandana Rao of the 2015 batch. She has now been given the responsibility of Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of West Delhi. She was serving as Deputy Commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Meet IAS Vandana Rao

Vandana Rao hails from Kangan Heri village of Najafgarh, Delhi. She was born on September 2, 1990. Her father Hariram Yadav was a sub-inspector in Delhi Police and her elder brother is a teacher. Vandana Rao is to 2013 batch IAS Hemant Kumar, of the Nagaland cadre.

Education

Vandana Rao has a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from Kurukshetra University and has a Master's degree in Human Resource Management. She walked into the world of corporate after her masters. However, soon she decided to switch from corporate to public services. She decided to crack the UPSC examination and started her preparations.

Her UPSC Journey

After back to back failures, Vandana Rao finally secured fourth AIR in the 2015 UPSC exam in her third attempt. She was first appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone. Rao is also a member of the Advisory Board of “Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation." Until now she was the Deputy Commissioner in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), now promoted as Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of West Delhi. Vandana Rao has held many key roles in Delhi administration.