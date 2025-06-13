She completed her schooling from St. Columba's School in Delhi and later graduated with a degree in Mathematics (Honors) from the University of Delhi.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Union Civil Services Exam, one of the most competitive exams in the country. However, only a handful of them actually achieve their dreams and become government officials. One such inspiring story is of IAS Vandana Meena, who cracked the UPSC CSE without any coaching, relying solely on self-study.

IAS Vandana's early life and education

Vandana was born in a middle-class family in the village of Toksi in Rajasthan. Her father, Prithviraj Meena, was a Delhi police constable, and her mother, Sampati Devi, was a homemaker. Despite the financial constraints, Vandana's parents encouraged her to pursue her education. She completed her schooling from St. Columba's School in Delhi and later graduated with a degree in Mathematics (Honors) from the University of Delhi.

IAS Vandana's journey to success

Vandana's success story is not an overnight phenomenon. She worked tirelessly for years, putting in 15-16 hours of study every day. Even on normal days, she would study for at least 10 hours. She believed that hard work and dedication are the keys to success. Vandana never believed in shortcuts and always emphasised the importance of putting in genuine effort to achieve one's goals.

IAS Vandana's All India Rank

Her hard work paid off when she cracked the UPSC exam in 2021, securing an All India Rank of 331. Her success was not just a personal achievement but also a source of pride for her family, village, and school. When her results were declared, she visited both her schools, where she was welcomed and celebrated by her teachers and peers.

IAS Vandana's secret to success

According to Vandana, success is not about taking shortcuts but about putting in genuine effort and dedication. She attributes her success to her hard work and determination. Her story is an inspiration to many aspirants who are preparing for the UPSC exam. Vandana's journey shows that with the right mindset and effort, anyone can achieve their goals, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Who is IAS Vandana Meena's husband?

IAS Vandana Meena has tied the knot with IITian-turned-IAS Prateek Jain on May 17, 2025. She took to her official Instgram handle on June 1 to share adorable her wedding pictures with a long caption which read "No more of those long flights, No more of parting ways at airports, No more of hour long video calls, No more of online movie dates, No more of pretending as unknown in public, No more of hiding our photos in gallery."

She further added, "And no more of this long-long distance. Letting go of all this seems extremely satisfying. Here’s to sharing many seasons of life and to continue to do so."