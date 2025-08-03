Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..., he is from...

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2025 examination is set to be conducted on Today, August 3. Last year, AIR 1 was secured by Dr. Vaibhav Garg. Who is Vaibhav Garg?

While, the exam is being conducted in a single shift, lakhs of students are aspiring to crack NEET PG 2025. Last year, AIR 1 was secured by Dr. Vaibhav Garg.

Dr. Vaibhav Garg, 24, hails from Dakoli in Zirakpur, Punjab. He has been living and spent his entire academic life in Chandigarh. He is from non-medical background. His father, Sanjeev Garg, is an Assistant Executive Engineer at Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) in Panchkula, and his mother, Manju Garg, is a teacher at DAV School, Surajpur.

He completed Class 10 from St. John’s High School, Sector 26, and Class 12 from Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, also in Sector 26, Chandigarh. He appeared for NET UG in 2018, and secured AIR 69. He was then admitted into Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh and was from 2018 MBBS batch. He has shown his academic brilliance throughout his MBBS, with consistently ranking in top 3 students. He also earned six distinctions and secured second position in final year of MBBS exam.

In 2024, NEET PG examinations, Dr. Vaibhav Garg scored a perfect 100 percentile. He is now pursuing MD in Medicine at a Delhi Government college. Nearly 10 students from GMCH made it to the top 1,000 ranks this year. What makes him successful was his consistency, he studied 4-5 hours a day and in final three months before NEET PG, he studied up to 12 hours.

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG serves as the national eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admissions to various postgraduate medical courses, including Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Postgraduate Diploma programmes, post-MBBS DNB, six-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programmes. Over two lakh candidates are expected to take part in the highly competitive examination this year in 2025. Last year, around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2024.

Originally scheduled for June 15, 2025, NEET PG was postponed by more than seven weeks after the NBE approached the Supreme Court requesting additional time. Subsequently, on June 3, the NBE formally filed for a date extension, citing operational challenges, including the scaling up of test centres and enhanced security protocols. The Court, acknowledging these concerns, ultimately approved the new date of August 3.