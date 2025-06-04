The Vijayawada student secured an impressive All-India 10th rank in the JEE Advanced 2025 in the Common Rank List, also emerging as the state topper.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur recently announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2025, one of India's most competitive engineering entrance exams on June 2. Of 1,80,422 candidates, 54,378 qualified the exam achieving impressive score and rank. While Rajit Gupta lead the overall merit list, there are many other candidates who performed well and clinched spots in the toppers list. Today, we are talking about Vijayada student who secured an impressive All-India 10th rank in the JEE Advanced 2025 in the Common Rank List, also emerging as the state topper. He is Vadlamudi Lokesh, who appeared for the exam from IIT Hyderabad zone, scoring 317 marks.

Vadlamudi Lokesh, born to Venkaiah Naidu, an employee at a Dutch-based NGO, and Sailaja, homemaker, hails from Kammavaripalem in Nellore district. However, he has been residing in Vijayawada. He pursued his primary education In Ethiopia, completing his class 1 to 3, before moving back to India. He studied Class 4 in Nalanda School in Vijayawada, and attended Classes 5 and 6 at Little Angels School in Vizag. Lokesh returned to Vijayawada and started preparing for IIT. For this, he joined Narayana School-Kanuru Branch in Class 7. He completed his intermediate education at Narayana N-120 Campus, Kanuru.

The IIT-JEE candidates are included in rank lists only if they meet both subject-wis and aggregate qualifying marks. The minimum cut-off required for CR: list is 74 marks (minumum 7 per subject), for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS is 66, for SC/ST/PWD is 37 marks, and for preparatory course it is 18 marks. This year, Rajit topped the CRL list, Saksham Jindal wth 332 (IIT Delhi)Majid Mujahid Husain – 330 (IIT Bombay)Parth Mandar Vartak – 327 (IIT Bombay)Ujjwal Kesari – 324 (IIT Delhi) followed. Akshat Kumar Chaurasia – 321 (IIT Kanpur), Sahil Mukesh Deo – 321 (IIT Bombay), Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya – 319 (IIT Delhi), and Arnav Singh – 319 (IIT Hyderabad ranks ahead of Vadlamudi Lokesh.